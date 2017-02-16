Feral hog control closes part of refuge

Due to rainfall, feral hog control measures that were scheduled to have begun Monday at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge had to be delayed until Wednesday, Refuge Manager Tony Booth said Wednesday.

During the three days of aerial gunning from a helicopter, portions of the public use area will be closed to assure public safety. Portable signs are up and parking areas barricaded in the areas affected.

The closures follow the same sequence as that posted in Saturday's paper. Today the affected area includes Elk Mountain, Charon's Gardens Wilderness Area, and Post Oak and Treasure Lakes.

On Friday the affected area will be Mount Scott and the Parallel Forest.

Wednesday's operations were in the vicinity of Burma Road, Quanah Parker Lake, Boulder Trail and Boulder Picnic Area, and Lost Lake.

Feral hogs are exotic and a nuisance species that compete with native wildlife for food as well as cause disturbance to native habitat, wildlife officials said. They can also serve as disease reservoirs and pose a threat to the health of both humans and other native wildlife.