Federal officials: Overdose deaths up

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Federal officials say overdose deaths in Oklahoma continue to climb, with more than 800 last year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 63,600 people died from overdoses nationwide last year. More than 42,000 of those deaths resulted from some form of opioids.

Projections from the nonprofit Trust for America's Health caution that trend could continue in the future, The Oklahoman reported. In its worst-case, the health policy organization projects that Oklahoma could see as many as 31.7 deaths from drug overdoses for every 100,000 people in 2025. More than 1,200 people could die of overdoses in a single year if the state's population remains unchanged.

John Auerbach, president and CEO of the nonprofit, said while efforts to reduce opioid prescriptions are welcome, it won't address other factors that contribute to the use of drugs, including economic anxiety, discrimination and social isolation.