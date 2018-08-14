Family charged with child neglect after drugs, dangerous paraphernalia found in search

Arrest warrants were issued Monday for a Duncan family accused of child neglect for allegedly exposing four children to a home littered with drugs and paraphernalia, according to investigators.

The warrants for felony charges of child neglect were issued in Stephens County District Court for Clinton Andrew Chapman, 33, Kara Dawn Chapman, 32, and Sheryl Chapman, 62, all of Duncan, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

Sixth District Attorney's Office Investigator Rick Lang stated in the court affidavit that he and Investigator Justin Scott executed a search warrant the afternoon of Aug. 2, at 2006 W. Oak in Duncan. The search followed a prior arrest of Clinton Chapman.

Seized in the search of a bedroom were a set of silver digital scales, a clear plastic baggie containing an off-white crystal-like substances believed to be quartz stone, a baggie containing marijuana and a baggy containing an off-white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, the affidavit states.

An investigator confronted Sheryl Chapman about the children being in Kara Chapman's care while high. According to the affidavit, Sheryl Chapman replied: "She may be high but she still takes good care of the children."

"The overall view of the house gave the impression it had never been cleaned," Lang stated. "All rooms contained filth and clutter. Sharp objects including needles and edged tools were left in the open."