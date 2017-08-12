Fallin slates new special session to work out state's budget woes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin said Thursday she will have lawmakers return to the Capitol the week before Christmas to address a budget shortfall in the second special legislative session of the year.

Fallin announced that legislators will convene Dec. 18.

The governor said she will file an executive order outlining details of the special session at a later date, but she wanted to give lawmakers as much notice as possible about when they will return.

After the first special session, Fallin vetoed much of a budget bill that slashed funding for state agencies.

"Discussions are continuing with legislators and Oklahomans in all types of professions from across the state on a long-term, predictable solution to fix our budget and fund core services," Fallin said. "Budget plan estimates are being developed on various revenue proposals.

"This will also give us time to get the latest revenue estimates for the upcoming 2019 fiscal year," Fallin continued. "A preliminary estimate of available funds for legislative appropriation will be available that week for the Dec. 20 meeting of the Board of Equalization. I am hopeful the estimate will show revenue growth for the 2019 fiscal year. But even if it does, there will be a need for additional revenue to address the combination of one-time funds currently in the budget, the current fiscal year shortfall from the loss of cigarette fee revenue, spending obligations for 2019, and money to give our teachers and state employees a much-needed pay raise. These items taken together will approach close to $800 million."

Fallin said she has seen many signs lately of positive economic activity.

"However, I expect any additional growth in revenue coming to the state treasury will not be enough to put us on the stable foundation we want to see and give teachers a raise. In recent years, we have patched over our problems by using one-time money that, in effect, borrows from Peter to pay Paul. We know we still have a budget hole for this fiscal year of about $111 million from the loss of cigarette fee revenue that will result in cuts that the Health Care Authority will need to make starting January 1 and the Department of Human Services by February 1 if we don't identify more funding.