Fallin seeks revenue, preps State of State

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) If the Oklahoma Legislature wants to keep funding critical services like education, public safety and infrastructure, Gov. Mary Fallin says lawmakers should work with her to come up with permanent ways to fund those priorities.

As the Republican governor prepares to deliver her seventh state of the state speech on Monday, she intends to lay out a plan for a "major overhaul of our tax system" designed to close the budget gap and eliminate the continual need for lawmakers to use one-time sources of money to plug deficits.

"We have to identify revenue streams to be able to invest in the things that we keep saying are important to our state," Fallin said.

Facing an estimated $870 million hole in the budget, or nearly 12 percent of state spending, the governor said she would paint a stark picture of the devastating cuts state programs will be forced to endure without any new sources of revenue. It is the third consecutive year that lawmakers are facing a significant revenue shortfall.

Among the new taxes Fallin said she will recommend in her state of the state is an increase in the tax on cigarettes and the elimination of some of the dozens of sales tax exemptions that cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars every year.