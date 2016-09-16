Fallin names Ford to regents

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former member of the State Board of Education who also helped oversee the development of new state education standards has been appointed to the board of regents for the Regional University System of Oklahoma.

Gov. Mary Fallin on Thursday named Amy Anne Ford of Durant to serve on the board that governs East Central University, Northeastern State University, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and the University of Central Oklahoma.

She succeeds Terry Matlock, a former Democratic state lawmaker who resigned from the board following his indictment for embezzlement connected to his role as CEO of the Choctaw Electric Cooperative. Matlock has pleaded not guilty.