Fallin names DA

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Gov. Mary Fallin has named a career prosecutor as the new district attorney for three south-central Oklahoma counties. Fallin says Paul Smith of Seminole was appointed Friday as district attorney for Seminole, Hughes and Pontotoc counties. He replaces Chris Ross, who retired on Jan. 1, and will serve out the remainder of Ross's term, which expires in January 2019.

Fallin says Smith has won guilty verdicts in various homicide cases throughout his long career.