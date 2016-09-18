Fall armyworm can devastate farmers' fields

Farmers planting early wheat for grazing or a canola crop should be on the watch for a scary-looking creature. You will remember its appearance, and if too many of them are around, you may also remember what they can do to a crop.

It is the fall armyworm. A mature worm is a large, striped caterpillar about 1 inches long. It has an inverted "Y" on the front of its head. Josh Bushong, Oklahoma State University Extension area agronomist, said farmers should look for the worms in five or more locations for each field.

"The worms are most active in the morning or late afternoon," he said. "Look for window-paned leaves and make sure to examine the plants along the field or pasture margin as well as those in the interior parts since armyworms often move in from road ditches and nearby weedy areas.

"The treatment threshold for wheat is one or two worms per linear foot, and for canola it is one per linear foot."

Hay growers need to check their fields as well. An easy way for hay growers to check their fields is to take a wire coat hanger, bend it into a hoop and place it on the ground; count all sizes of caterpillars in the hoop. Bushong said such a hoop will typically cover about two-thirds of a square foot.