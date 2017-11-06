Exhibit traces technology of the West

What do Christopher Columbus, Buffalo Bill and the Egyptian Pharaoh Seti I have in common?

They all played parts in creating today's uniquely American cowboy.

Take Seti I, for example. He was pharaoh from about 1290-1279 BC. He isn't very well remembered except by scholars, but a stone carving found in his tomb clearly shows him using a rope to lasso a bull. So, ropers today can trace their lineage back to nearly 1300 years before the time of Christ.

Christopher Columbus, by contrast to Seti, is very well remembered, but not so much for his introduction of long-horned cattle to the Americas back in 1494. By 1850, there were an estimated 4 million Longhorns in Texas alone, and not long after that cowboys started making livings and legends driving Longhorns to market.

Buffalo Bill maybe wasn't so much a cowboy as he was an entertainer, but his popular Wild West Show in the 1880s helped to immortalize the image of the cowboy as a tough guy dressed in leather, often with fringes or fancy beadwork.

Christopher Columbus, Buffalo Bill and Seti I have something else in common as well. They're all featured players in a unique new exhibit at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan. It's called Technology of the West and it was first envisioned a couple of years ago by Heritage Center Executive Director Stacy Cramer Moore.

Even born and bred Oklahoma cowboys may not realize all of the history and evolution that's gone into typical cowboy duds like boots, chaps and the Stetson hat, or into cowboy accessories like the lasso and spurs. Moore said most all of the center's staffers pitched in to help put the exhibit together, and they found out some interesting things along the way. For example, though Mexican Vaqueros and Texans were known to wear broad-brimmed hats in the old days of the West, it was an Easterner, John B. Stetson from Philadelphia, who was the first to manufacture and mass market the cowboy hat, beginning in 1865.

Moore said she particularly enjoyed one of the stories of the evolution of the "duster" the long, open-in-the-front, all-weather coat that cowboys like to wear on the trail. It seems that in 1861, a 12-year-old boy named Caden McCoy spilled some hot wax from a candle onto a coat and his mother was thunderstruck. Realizing that wax residue rubbed into fabric would make it weather-resistant, she started custom-making coats for soldiers in the Civil War. Dusters that would easily shed rain and snow would thereafter be essential gear for generations of cowboys.

The exhibit reveals much more about cowboy technology, like how the modern-day saddle evolved over the course of thousands of years, and how over time cowboys identified various reasons for wearing a bandana including having a handy disguise if they ever found themselves robbing a stagecoach.