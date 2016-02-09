Events planned at Red River Tech Center

DUNCAN - September events scheduled at Red River Technology Center, 3300 W. Bois D'Arc, include the following:

Sept. 8 ó Test for 2017 practical nursing class, 8 a.m. Sign-up required no later than three days prior to testing date. Call the counselor for an application packet, 580-255-2903, ext. 230.

Sept. 21 and 22 ó GED computer-based test dates, pre-registration is required online 48 hours prior to test date at gedtestingservice.com/testers/test-on-computer. Computer-based test is four sections the cost is $34 per section. Pay online with a credit or debit card. For information call 580-255-2903.