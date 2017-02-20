Entries in Stephens Livestock Show surge

DUNCAN Entries to the 79th annual Stephens County Junior Livestock Show are up approximately 25 percent over last year, according to Randal Rochell, chairman of the Stephens County Fair Board.

The fair is scheduled for Feb. 27 through March 3 in the north and south arenas of the Expo Center at Stephens County Fairgrounds, 2002 S. 13th.

The entire event is free and open to anyone who would like to attend: grandma, grandpa, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews the more the merrier, Rochell said.

"Nominations had to be in by Dec. 12, 2016, so we can get our count toward trophies and figure out our numbers and pen layout, the work schedule," said Kathy Shorter, fair board secretary. "That's pre-entries."

"The formal entry will come prior to the date of show," Rochell said. "They have to turn in their formal entry cards. We start out with the swine show on Tuesday."

FFA and 4-H members from Stephens County compete in showing their animals. Age range for 4-H exhibitors is 9 to 18 years old.

"If they are showing under a local FFA group, that actually ranges anywhere from 15-19 years old, from freshmen on up," Rochell said.