Enhancement group grew out of love

DUNCAN - It was love that brought Carolyn Rodgers to Duncan, and her love of Duncan makes her want to make it an appealing place to live. Fittingly, on Valentine's Day this year, she officially became chairman of the Duncan Enhancement Trust Authority.

Rodgers met the love of her life, Rick Rodgers, in Duncan and they've been married since December 1989.

You may hear some people like Nate Schacht, director of community development for the City of Duncan refer to Rodgers as the Crapemyrtle Queen. It was her enchantment with crapemyrtles that inspired her to volunteer as chairman for Duncan Beautification, with the idea of making the city the Crapemyrtle Capital of Oklahoma. Exactly 13 months later, it became official when legislators approved the resolution on Feb. 28, 2008.

Creating the Duncan Enhancement Trust Authority (DETA) was also Rodgers' idea.

"I would go to Lawton and see the improvements being made over there and discovered it was because of Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA)," Rodgers said. "I thought, 'Oh my gosh, we need to duplicate that over in Duncan.' It's been so successful there. I got the paperwork and my husband, who is an attorney, he and I went over it and then we presented it to the mayor and the city manager at that time."

Rodgers said it took a while, but they finally got it approved, not quite the exact way they wanted, but they are making some minor changes here and there. They now have 10 board members with one vacant seat for Ward 1.

"We've been making friends by meeting with the various wards," Rodgers said. "We have four wards in Duncan and we met with each one, with the idea that they would give us input on what they would like to see for Duncan and for their area in particular, and what's the good and the bad."

Schact moderated all of the ward meetings, and Rodgers said he did an excellent job.

"We have ideas and have accumulated enough information that we can now make a master plan to go forward from this day forward," Rodgers said. "That's the process we are in, to make those plans and refine them so we will know what to do, when, how and where."

Schact said he was blessed coming into the community from Indiana and thankful for Rodgers and the team.

"She has already laid the groundwork for DETA," Schacht said. "Her enthusiasm for the program and her guiding light to move projects forward is a true testament to not only her character, but of Duncan ... I think we averaged 11-12 people in each ward meeting. We had over 40 people when it was said and done. The information they gave was fantastic. The program that I walked them through, we did a strength, weaknesses, opportunities analysis of our community. Then I asked what do you want to happen in the community in ways of green space, public safety and various topics that we as a committee were considering ... We have heard the people's voice and those will be our action steps."

What citizens deemed most important in the community will be considered in the planning process.

"I was chairman of Duncan Beautification for 10 years," Rodgers said. "That's the reason why I was interested in doing something that would be a step up from a committee of people. This (DETA) is a board of trustees that will live long past me. I wanted this to go on and on and on and it will. The people of Duncan have been so excited and gracious about the whole project. It's good to see enthusiasm and people stepping on board to give us their ideas and give us their input. We're just in the beginning phases of it, so it's pretty exciting at the very beginning."