Engage OK to present free sessions for teachers

CACHE - Engage OK will present a free professional development session for teachers and school administrators July 20 at the Cache 5th and 6th Grade Center, 102 E. H.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with general sessions to start at 8 a.m. and breakout sessions to follow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Topics to be discussed will include changes in Oklahoma's online special education data system, an overview of the 2017-2018 budget, academic advisement of students, accountability under the new state and ESSA policies, accreditation, alternate methods of serving breakfast, benefits of open educational resources, Teacher Shortage Task Force recommendations concerning recruiting, retention and rewarding of teachers; ESSA State Plan overview, implementation of physical education standards, care and feeding of an individual career academic plan, addressing chronic absenteeism, implementation of social media interaction policies, crisis response and management, exploring state testing data, distinguishing language acquisition for learning disabilities, challenges and opportunities for technology use, use of empathy to counteract bullying, overviews of federal programs.

Other topics to be addressed will include expansion of curriculum access with online learning, family engagement at the elementary school level,fiscal changes of federal programs under ESSA, ideas for ag in the classroom, gifted education statutes and practices, forging of partnerships between education and business, use of Open Educational Resources (OER) in the STEM classroom, identifying and meeting the needs of at-risk students, finding a place for social studies in the classroom, internships, introduction of the Oklahoma Tiered Intervention System of Support, and legislative updates.

There will be sessions on creating visibilities for English language arts, mathematics, early childhood and secondary literacy programs, building a classroom community, math pathways for college and career readiness, maximizing learning while meeting the needs of challenging students, personalized learning, positive relationships through cultural competency, production communication with parents, Reading Sufficiency Act, redefining senior year of high school,