Empire asks for $1.1 million bond issue

EMPIRE - Voters will go to the polls Jan. 10 to decide on a $1.1 million school bond issue.

Approval of the bond issue will not increase taxes, according to Vicki Davison, superintendent of Empire Public Schools.

"This area, just like all of Stephens County, the loss of jobs at Halliburton has hurt us economically," Davidson said. "There is no projected tax increase. I came back and reworked the entire package that we are bringing to them. There's no fluff at all in there. This is just keeping us at the same tax level. We worked very hard to make sure when we put this together with the financial people that there won't be."

The bond will be paid back by property taxes, but there will not be an increase in taxes. "We will be able to pay back the bond from the sinking fund by maintaining the current level of taxation," she said.

The old gym is about 90 years old, as far as anyone has been able to determine. Although Davison has a photo of the school with all the children out front that has a note on it saying it was taken Feb. 22, 1924, the gym is not visible in that picture. The note also says Alex Wilson, the first superintendent is in the picture, but she hasn't determined which person in the photo is Wilson. The picture is a copy of the original photograph.

"We're not sure quite when the old gym was built," she said. "We can't find anything definitive on that. It was probably not here when the school was actually built. A longtime community member gave me this (the photo) and I just cherish it."

The school building in the picture was torn down to build the new gymnasium, which is 20 years old now. The "new gym" is what they call it although it's 20 years old now. The one they refer to as the "old gym" is the one that's been there 90 years.

Davison said school officials think the school was first established in 1921, but there hasn't been any firm data to confirm that at this point.

"We think the old gymnasium was built within the first 10 years of the schools, but we're not sure," she said. "It has had a little bit of work done on it through the years. It's structurally sound. It's interesting, I had a structural engineer come out and tell me whether it was safe, whether it could be saved, or what. He said just like a lot of other things, they don't make them like they used to. He said it is salvageable and it is still safe. But we are headed to a time period where it won't be. It's kind of a do-or-die situation."

She said the Empire community absolutely loves the school and wants what's best for it.

"That old gym is something that's very near and dear to their hearts," Davison said.

Bringing restrooms up to code

First on the agenda, if the bond issue passes will be renovation and construction of restrooms to bring them up to code.