Elk City man jailed in death of mother
Fri, 08/26/2016 - 3:40am Staff
ELK CITY, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man accused of killing his mother remains jailed without bond on a second-degree murder complaint.
Authorities arrested 50-year-old Adolph LeGrand Jr. in last week's death of his mother, 78-year-old Clara Marie LeGrand of Elk City. Authorities say that Clara LeGrand was found unconscious in her home early last week, and she died Friday night in a hospital.
Police say Clara LeGrand suffered severe trauma to her head.