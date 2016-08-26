Elk City man jailed in death of mother

ELK CITY, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man accused of killing his mother remains jailed without bond on a second-degree murder complaint.

Authorities arrested 50-year-old Adolph LeGrand Jr. in last week's death of his mother, 78-year-old Clara Marie LeGrand of Elk City. Authorities say that Clara LeGrand was found unconscious in her home early last week, and she died Friday night in a hospital.

Police say Clara LeGrand suffered severe trauma to her head.