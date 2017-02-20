Elgin 'swings for the fence' to aid disabled

ELGIN Students in the Elgin Public Schools special needs program will soon be a little more comfortable in the classroom.

Faye Gregg, special needs teacher, began a GoFundMe campaign at the start of the school year to raise funds needed to purchase a swinging seat for her wheelchair-bound students. She wanted them to have the opportunity to escape their wheelchairs, if only for a short time, and enjoy a little fun time in the classroom.

"When we take kids outside to the playground, there's nothing out there that they can do," Gregg said. "I wanted something in the classroom so that we can take them out of the wheelchairs, trap them into the chair and they could swing and have a little fun."

Gregg found exactly what she needed in a catalog, but the price was more than $4,000 much more than the school district or any individual could afford. After an initial surge of support on the GoFundMe page, contributions dried up. It currently sits at $215 well short of what was needed. Gregg had received donations from other sources, but was still more than $2,000 short of the final total.

As it has done in the past when school children were in need, the community stepped up in a big way to help raise funds through a recent breakfast on Feb. 4 hosted by the Elgin Masonic Lodge. The Masons promised to match proceeds up to $1,000. An excited Gregg reported three days later, after the money had been totaled, that they had surpassed their initial goal for the first swing.