Elgin students show true colors with donation

ELGIN - A group of Elgin High School students showed support for law enforcement with a donation of six American flags and shadow boxes given to the Lawton Police Department for fallen officers.

The students were members of the Elgin Family Career Community Leaders of America a group with the aim of helping students become more involved in their communities. The students take on a year-long project each year to help out their community. Teacher Cheri Gebhart said the Oklahoma FFCLA sent a notice out last August to encourage local groups to support their local law enforcement with a "Back the Blue" campaign. The idea to raise money to purchase flags and shadow boxes for fallen officers was born.

"We met with the chief of police in August and asked what we could do to help out his police department," she said. "He said this would be a great project if we wanted to do that. Obviously, most people don't do that kind of stuff for the police."

Gebhart said the students reached out to the Lawton Police Department because they wanted to make a bigger impact than if they did something similar for smaller departments like the Elgin or Fletcher Police Department.

"A lot of kids' parents work at the Lawton Police Department, or they have relatives there," she said. "We felt we could do a little more for them than for some of the smaller departments."

The first goal for the Elgin FCCLA students was to raise the money to purchase the flags and shadow boxes. The final cost was calculated to be somewhere between $600-700. Gebhart said the students discovered they were going to have to work to raise those kinds of funds.

"We started at the first of the year and went all year long through various fundraisers at the school," she said. "There was a lot of stuff the students did, but it was mostly aimed at getting their fellow students to donate and raise funds."

The fundraiser was buoyed by the assistance of a parent who donated a substantial amount to the cause. As the year went on, the funds slowly increased until they finally had enough to purchase the flags and shadow boxes toward the end of the school year. What seemed like it wouldn't be much of an effort turned into a significant investment of time and energy.

"It may not seem like a lot, but it's quite expensive to get these flags," Gebhart said. "They are regulation flags. Sometimes it's hard to get people to donate money and stuff like that, so these kids worked all year long to achieve their goal."