Elgin students see history

A group of local students were witness to democracy in action Friday.

Nineteen Elgin Middle School students were in attendance on the Capitol grounds when Donald Trump took the oath of office as President of the United States. It was the culmination of a week of activities in Washington, D.C., as part of the Close Up Foundation, an educational program focused on getting students engaged in government.

Melissa Evon, sixth-grade teacher, said a summer trip was originally planned for the group, but when a winter trip to the nation's capitol during inauguration week came available, they took the opportunity. Though they were out of the classroom, the 19 students still spent plenty of time studying and learning.

"There's a whole curriculum and a staff that handles much of this," Evon said. "There's more than just touring. They're taking in a lot of information and learning a lot in the process."

The students arrived by plane Monday and spent the week in Washington, D.C., visiting various landmarks, museums and places of interest. Evon secured a number of tickets to Friday's presidential inauguration from Rep. Tom Cole's office, allowing everyone to witness the peaceful exchange of power from President Barack Obama to Trump. The trip was planned before the presidential race was decided, but everyone was excited to be able to witness such a historic moment.

"We had a great area standing right off the reflecting pool at the Capitol," Evon said. "It was great to see that. I think for many of the kids, seeing Trump take the oath of office was a highlight for them. So it was a great time for everyone."

The students have responded well to everything they've seen and experienced, even though they're on the road by 8 a.m. and aren't often back in their hotel rooms until 10 p.m. Evon said she's proud of how the discussions and thought process the trip has spawned in the students and hopes they will bring it back with them to share with others when they return Sunday.