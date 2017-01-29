Elgin students lay wreath at Arlington

A week after returning from Washington, D.C., as part of an educational visit during the presidential inauguration, a group of Elgin Middle School students are still buzzing.

Alliya Robinson, Shelby Prudencio, Hayden Evon and Ethan Yoder were among the 19 students who visited the nation's capital a week ago. The trip was part of the Close Up Foundation program, an educational curriculum focused on engaging children with the government. While the students were out of the classroom for the week, Prudencio said they still learned plenty and had much work to do in what little down time they had.

"We had to go to workshops where we met students from different schools and had to fill out these workbooks that we were given," she said. "There was a lot of work to be done in addition to the fun of seeing all these places. It was like school, but fun school. So I didn't care."

The eighth-grader was surprised by how vast the capital really is. The group spent much of its time traveling to different monuments and museums and examining them for their workbooks and workshops. Prudencio said it was hard to pin down one specific part that she enjoyed the most because it was all important and enlightening, not just as a student, but also as an American citizen.

"I would say it was all one big highlight," she said. "The whole trip was pretty much important. There wasn't a certain thing that I was more excited to attend or see."

One of the biggest highlights of the trip for Evon was the inauguration. He's visited Washington, D.C., eight times in his young life, so he had already seen much of what the group visited. But he was proud to see the tolerance and patriotism on display as Donald Trump was sworn in as president, even when many disagreed with the man and his policies.

"A lot of people didn't like Trump, but were still there to watch it happen," he said. "People disagreed, but still came out."

Evon was even more impressed by the Million Woman March protest the following day.

"Here are these people who don't like what's happening and they didn't just sit at home complaining," he said. "They're trying to get out to do something about it. I liked that."

As part of the trip, the Elgin Middle School students were given the honor of placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery. Four names were drawn out of a hat when they arrived. Robinson and Yoder were two of the four chosen to take the wreath down to the tomb. Their classmates, teachers, chaparones and others at the tomb watched as the four nervous children were greeted by the officer guarding the tomb. Before they placed the wreath, he gave them explicit instructions of how the ceremony would unfold. Yoder said he was just trying to keep himself upright.

"I was scared out of my mind," he said. "I was afraid I was going to fall on my face."

Yoder said he could only think of one thing when he and the other three students started walking down the marble steps toward the tomb.