Elgin students bear witness

A group of Elgin Middle School students will witness history firsthand today at the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Geography teacher Melissa Evon and other members of EMS faculty have accompanied 19 students to the nation's capital, where they spent much of the week. In addition to attending the inauguration, the students visited several landmarks, including the Lincoln Memorial and several museums at the Smithsonian Institution. Following the inauguration, the students will visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier today, where they will place a wreath.