Elgin student at OSU part of advertising competition team recognized nationally

Tiffany Gebhart from Elgin was part of an Oklahoma State University advertising student team that earned second-place honors at the annual National Student Advertising Competition.

The team competed against more than 150 teams from across the country at the competition in New Orleans hosted annually by the American Advertising Federation.

Each team is given an assignment or case study by the corporate sponsor of the contest that outlines the history of its products and current marketing challenges. Just like in the real-world of agency advertising, students must research the product and its competition, identify potential problem areas and develop an integrated ad campaign. The team must then sell a panel of judges on its campaign.