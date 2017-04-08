Elgin student at OSU earns $15K engineering scholarship

Olivia Long from Elgin is one of 23 students selected by Oklahoma State University to participate in a special scholars program.

Long, an electrical engineering student in OSU's College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology, was selected to participate in the CEAT Scholars Program.

All 23 CEAT Scholars will receive national and international travel opportunities and other educational experiences designed to develop technical competence, leadership abilities and broaden their worldview. The program provides each scholar an estimated $15,000 in added benefits for their college education.