Elgin, Sterling, Fletcher celebrate spirit of Dr. Seuss

ELGIN Rural Comanche County elementary students can moo! Can you?

Friends of Elgin Library offer youngsters books

Around 260 first grade students at Elgin, Sterling and Fletcher were given copies of Dr. Seuss' famous book of onomatopoeias, "Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?" as part of an outreach program Thursday by the Friends of the Elgin Community Library. Debbie Thomason, group member, said this is the second year they have donated Dr. Seuss books to children on the famous author's birthday.

"We always want to do something to help out in the community," she said. "It worked so well last year that we decided to do it again this year."

Thomason and several other volunteers visited the three schools in their own Dr. Seuss outfits to bring the books to all of the wonderful children. There were no Grinches in the crowd, but plenty of cats in hats and Hortons and Whos. Thursday was Dr. Seuss day and that meant plenty of fun for first graders happy to partake in the fun festivities.

"I had a shirt with colored fish from his stories and I fit right in with a sea of Dr. Seuss stuff," Thomason said. "There were plenty of hats on a lot of the little ones. I blended in well today."