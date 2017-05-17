Elgin Friends of Library earns state recognition

ELGIN - The Friends of the Elgin Community Library is now an award-winning organization.

The group was awarded the John Harkey Award by Friends of Libraries in Oklahoma (FOLIO), an organization dedicated to strengthening friends of libraries groups across the state. Jeanne Cook, co-chair of Friends of the Elgin Community Library, said the award is given to a FOLIO chapter in a town of 10,000 or fewer people for the work it has done over the previous year. The group received a plaque and a $500 check, which will be used improve the library services or give back to the community.

"We had to fill out a brief application and write a brief narrative about our organization and how we helped the library," Cook said. "We had to put together a scrapbook from March 2016 to March 2017 with photos, news clippings and flyers anything about the stuff the group did."

Elgin's group was chosen from hundreds across the state and was named at the FOLIO conference in April. Librarian Leslie Durham attended while the remaining members stayed behind. Cook said everyone was on pins and needles until they received word from Durham that they had indeed won.

"It was gratifying to know how much we do and that we were recognized for it," she said.

When Cook and the other members sat down to make the scrapbook, they accumulated anything they could to showcase their work over the previous year. Everyone knew they had contributed a great deal to the Elgin Community Library, including buying new surveillance equipment, donating items for reading sessions and helping to raise the awareness of the library in the community. But they didn't realize how much they had actually done until they started putting the scrapbook together.