Elgin band plans spaghetti supper

Wed, 02/14/2018 - 4:06am Staff

Elgin bands will present a Spectacular Spaghetti Supper from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Elgin High School Cafeteria. 

The dinner includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti, a serving of salad, garlic bread and dessert. Drinks include lemonade, tea and water. Prepaid ticket price is $10, or $9 for two or more tickets. Tickets at the door are $12. Children 3 and under are free. 

Profits will go toward the purchase of a new set of chimes for the Elgin bands. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Elgin Public Schools. 

