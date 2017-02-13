Elgin art students get fired up to fight hunger

ELGIN Elgin High School art students hope the community will fill their handcrafted empty bowls with beans and cornbread Thursday for a good cause.

The students of Ruth Crittendon's art class have worked on their bowls since before the winter break. Each one has been meticulously crafted out of clay, heated in a bisque fire, glazed with color and heated again in the bisque fire. It's a meticulous process that can take up to several weeks, but it's one that creates a piece of art that can make a difference in someone's life.

"I want the students to know that they can make a difference and that they can use art to make a difference," Crittendon said. "A lot of time, people just think art looks good or it has a nice place on the shelf or wall. But I want them to know that this art can be used to change the world for the better."

The annual project began seven years ago after Crittendon attended a meeting of the Oklahoma Art Education Association, where a fellow teacher spoke about her participation in the national Empty Bowls program, which allows schools and organizations to donate proceeds raised to the charities of their choice to combat hunger. The Elgin teacher was so moved by the presentation that she decided to partner with the home economics teacher at her school and start their own Empty Bowls program.