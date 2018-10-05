Elgin art show set tonight

ELGIN A year of work of art students will be on display this evening at the annual Elgin High School Art Show.

Paintings, drawings, pottery and more from students in grades 9-12 will be displayed from 6-8 p.m. today in the Elgin High School Library. Ruth Crittendon, art teacher, said each student in her class will have something to show at the event.

"People will see art work by beginning students, as well as art work by advanced students," she said. "This isn't an award show. There are no prizes given because I want this to be an opportunity for people to see two or three things on display from every student, no matter their ability."

Refreshments will be offered and members of the high school band drum line, solo and ensemble groups will perform throughout the evening. Crittendon said people are welcome to come and go at their leisure. If someone finds a piece appealing enough to purchase, they can speak with her or the student about pricing.

"I don't have any prices set up, but if someone is interested, they can talk to the student or ask me to talk to the student," she said. "It really all depends on the student. Some want to sell their work and others want to hang onto everything they do."