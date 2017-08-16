Elgin ag teacher reaps statewide honor

ELGIN The work of an Elgin High School agriculture teacher has been recognized by Oklahoma CareerTech, which named her New Teacher of the Year at its conference earlier this month.

Cameron Dale has spent her entire professional career with Elgin Public Schools, working to expand and improve the district's already impressive agriculture program and FFA chapter. She entered her name for the CareerTech award during her fifth and final year of eligibility. Her resolve and hard work paid off with statewide recognition, a $2,500 check and the chance to represent Oklahoma in April during the regional CareerTech conference.

"It was kind of surprising," Dale said. "I didn't even know this was an award."

Dale was recognized for her work in the program, which included work in setting up new vertical hydroponics gardens to grow plants indoors. The agriculture department doesn't currently have a greenhouse, so the students and faculty must improvise to cultivate plants year-round. She also helped establish the Garden Buddies program, which pairs agriculture students with special needs students to cultivate plants. Even with her long list of accomplishments in a short amount of time, Dale wasn't completely convinced she could win.

"You look at all the other teachers I was against and they were all doing cool stuff, as well," she said. "I knew I was going to be in some stiff competition."

Looking back on her high school days, Dale never would have thought she would become an agriculture teacher. She always knew she wanted to teach, but wasn't sure of what grade or subject. Attending high school in Edmond, she signed up for an agriculture class because she needed to fill in her schedule. She described herself as a "shy, withdrawn kid" when she first walked in. She emerged from the agriculture program a confident student ready to pursue a career.

"I was asked during the fall of my senior year if I'd be interested in teaching ag," Dale said. "That seed was planted and it's created a passion for me as a teacher."

It's that passion that helped her earn the CareerTech New Teacher of the Year honor. But she almost completely overlooked the award. Dale said she can sometimes become so caught up in her work that she doesn't see opportunities like the CareerTech award. It took the encouragement of a fellow teacher and mentor to point her in the right direction and give her that little push she needed to apply. She now wants to pay that inspiration forward.

"This is all because of him and the interest he took in me and encouraged me to apply," Dale said. "Sometimes you're so focused on something you don't realize these opportunities for awards and honors are passing you by. That work has encouraged me to take more on more responsibilities as a mentor and help out others who are in the agriculture programs and need assistance."