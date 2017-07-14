Eight arrested for neglect in Anadarko; 10 kids taken by DHS

Eight adults are in jail on child neglect and other charges and 10 children from 3 months old to 12 years were taken into DHS custody after Anadarko police became involved Tuesday morning.

According to court records, the eight adults, all from Anadarko, made initial appearances in Caddo County District Court where each received felony charges:

• Georgia Dawn Harris, 27, child neglect, $25,000 bond.

• Billy Jack Anderson, 21, child neglect, cultivation of controlled substance, $50,000 bond.

• Stephanie Bohay, 18, child neglect, cultivation of controlled substance, $50,000 bond.

• Douglas Allen Bohay, 27, child neglect, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, $30,000 bond.

• Jacob Quawpaw Bohay, 26, child neglect, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, $30,000 bond.

• Russell Keith Bohay, 31, child neglect, $25,000 bond.

• Jessie Bethann Bohay, 32, child neglect, $25,000 bond.

• Karen J. Bohay, 61, child neglect, $25,000 bond.

According to the Anadarko Police Department's incident report, officers, with a DHS case worker, went to a home at 403 S. Country Club Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday after staff at the local hospital reported treating a 2-year-old girl who'd suffered a burn to the small of her back. The explanation was it happened due to spilled hot noodles. Hospital staffers reported being concerned about the child's welfare due to the location, shape and size of the burn, which didn't appear to be consistent.

Police Chief Tracy Robles said officers arrived and a child answered the door. She got her grandmother, Karen Bohay and she appeared to be under the influence and was slurring words while being incomprehensible when she spoke, the report states. She was also unsteady on her feet and when she stepped out on the porch, she collapsed. An officer caught her and helped her to the ground where an EMT evaluated and treated her. Multiple children, including infants, were still awake on the couch, on a recliner and on the floor playing video games while others were asleep. Asked if anyone else was home, a child said no. Bohay consented to allowing an officer inside the house.

An officer found two locked doors and checked out the home, reporting it "was in general disarray." Trash, food items and clothes were scattered, the carpet was stained with trash, mud and human waste, along with stale food, cockroaches and flies, the report states. The refrigerator had some fresh food but was "filthy" and there were "overflowing" bags of trash scattered.