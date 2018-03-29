Egg-citement builds for Duncan hunt

DUNCAN The siren will blow at 1 p.m. sharp on Saturday to start the Duncan Moose Lodge Easter Egg Hunt. Children will take off running in a scramble for more than 5,000 candy- and prize-filled eggs.

Will Harrison, administrator for the lodge said they will also have $250 in prize Moose Bucks in plastic eggs that may be redeemed for $1 each.

Parents may want to arrive early for free hot dogs. Families are also encouraged to bring cameras or cell phones for photos of children with the Easter Bunny.

"Age groups will be 0-14, 15 years old," Harrison said. "We're planing on doing a hunt for special needs kids. We'll have one for 0-3 years old in one area; 4-9 years old in another area, and 10-13 or 14 years old."

"By 1:03 p.m. it's over," Jamie Harrison (Will's wife) said. "Before they did the siren, they actually had someone out there (signaling 'go' with their arms). That poor person pretty much got tackled."

About 250-300 children participated in the egg hunt in 2017. "We gave away 360 hot dogs," Will Harrison said. "We'll probably do the hot dogs and chili again. We always do. We usually start around noon with the hot dogs."