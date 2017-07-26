Effort to amend tribal constitution sparks concern among Comanches

An effort to change the tribal constitution to alter the Comanche Nation's petition protocols has caused concerns among some tribal members.

Recall petition policies at issue

At a June 10 meeting, the Comanche Business Committee approved a resolution to request a special Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) secretarial election to amend the constitution. Tribal members would be asked to vote for or against changing the number of tribal member signatures required to call a recall meeting; the number is now 200 adults. A second amendment approved by the Business Committee would set the number at 10 percent of the tribe's adult population, about 1,000 signatures.

The Business Committee also placed a moratorium on accepting new petitions until the issue can be voted on.

According to responses from the Business Committee, the petition process was halted for accepting "all clearly defective petitions where there is no merit basis." The July Business Committee minutes distinguish between petitions with merit and those without and reflect it's for clearly defective petitions, according to the statement from the Business Committee.

By choosing to take the special election request to the BIA for it to conduct the vote, the Business Committee was seeking "total impartiality by using a federal government entity" to avoid "irregularities of the past administration and their election board," according to statement. The secretarial election is expected to take place in the fall.

The Cotton County seat will be host to a Thursday night meeting for Comanches called by a tribal member to discuss the Business Committee and its actions.

Meeting planned Thursday in Walters

Tribal member Eleanor McDaniel is hosting a meeting for all tribal members and anyone else interested from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Cotton Electric Community Building, 308 N. Broadway in Walters. The meeting will include a discussion about the right to petition under the tribe's constitution.

McDaniel argues that the Business Committee has taken its constitutional role out of context and that it is attempting to supercede the will of the general council, a trend she said dates to before last year's election that finally seated Chairman William Nelson, Eddie Ahdosy and Johnny Poahway. The removal of the tribe's Election Board, she said, made the election invalid and the actions of the Business Committee illegal.

The BIA has ratified the result of that election.

"Most tribal members do not read the constitution or study it and do not realize the interpretive malpractice of the Comanche Business Committee and the tribal attorney," McDaniel said. "The Comanche Nation has taken a wrong turn due to the bad interpretation of our laws."

Although the moratorium is in place, McDaniel will take signatures for recall petitions against the Business Committee and of tribal attorney Richard Grellner.

The issue regarding petitions has inspired varied Comanche voices to rise in dissent. Mary Tosee said that although she and McDaniel have had their issues, but after seeing McDaniel removed from the tribe's general council meeting in April she found common ground: belief that the tribe's leadership is taking actions above and beyond its constitutional duties while taking it out of the hands of the supreme governing body the general council.