MEDICINE PARK - The new Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center volunteer and education manager has big plans in store for the newly opened attraction.

Colleen Edwards was hired for the position just before the aquarium opened and has already organized many tours for local and area summer schools and camps. She said education is one of the facility's core missions, and that applies to children of all ages.

Programs for children

"I want to help build the education aspect to ultimately help teachers build curriculum on coming out to the aquarium and studying the animals here," Edwards said. "That's for students from pre-kindergarten through high school."

Not only does the aquarium feature 77 tanks and species of fish and amphibians, but each one is labeled with the species and features several paragraphs about the animals and their habitats. There are additional posters and information boards hanging up throughout the facility with facts on environments and ecosystems. Edwards has already put those to good use in her tours.

"We've had cool scavenger hunts where the kids go through and look for material and graphics we have," she said.

Edwards is still getting her feet wet with programs but has plans to continue expanding the education offerings throughout the remainder of the summer and into the school year. She has education programs only for organized groups but hopes to soon offer individual programs and activities for parents who would like to take their children individually. As new exhibits are added and more fish and animals are brought in, she plans to incorporate them into what she said will be an ever-evolving education platform in which parents, teachers and children can partake.

"I have a vision for the aquarium to have a future as a cornerstone in education in Southwest Oklahoma," she said. "We have this amazing facility here in our backyard. Let's take advantage of it."

Adult volunteers needed

Children aren't the only group that Edwards is targeting for future involvement in the aquarium. She is organizing a docent program and needs adult volunteers. Potential docents will be asked to donate as much or as little of their time as they would like. They will sign up for two-hour sessions and will guide visitors through the aquarium, offer factoids and information on the animals and will be available for any questions visitors have.