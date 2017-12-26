You are here

Home » News » Area » ECU names honor rolls

ECU names honor rolls

Tue, 12/26/2017 - 1:38am Staff

Thirteen Southwest Oklahoma residents earned a place on one of East Central University's fall 2017 honor rolls. 

Three students  Harrison Hartzell and Dakota Ritter, Duncan; and Anne Wortham, Marlow  made the President's Honor Roll by earning a 4.0 grade point average or all A's in their 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester.

The 10 following students, listed by hometown, made the Dean's Honor Roll by earning at least a 3.33 grade point average for their 12 or more credit hours taken in the fall semester: Altus: Reanna Anderson; Comanche: Chance Hogstad; Duncan: Emily Combest and Lisa Duran; Elgin: Lillyan Palmer; Fletcher: Gabriel Supo; Fort Cobb: Cameron Hines; Lawton: Christina Bordeaux and Emily Ross; and Marlow: Cody Mercer.

Read on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620