Early voting continues in area

Early voting for several special elections set for Tuesday in Southwest Oklahoma continues today at county election offices.

Voters can cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

Tillman County, Caddo County,Medicine Park

Voters in Tillman County will decide whether or not to approve a half-cent sales tax to pay off the remaining bond amount of $2.7 million owed on the Tillman County Detention Center in Frederick following the recent loss of a contract with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to house state inmates.

Voters in Medicine Park can decide whether or not to approve a 5.5 percent lodging tax that would be added to all overnight stays at the Old Plantation Inn and cabins throughout the community. The funds would be added to the town's general fund with 40 percent allocated to infrastructure, another 40 percent to trade and industry, another 10 percent to an incentive fund, 5 percent to parks and recreation and the final 5 percent would be put in a rainy day fund. The board of trustees could readjust those figures on a monthly basis at its regular meetings.