Early voting begins in several area elections

Two school bond issues, the fate of an area high school, ambulance service in Kiowa County, and an electric franchise will be on the ballot this month in Southwest Oklahoma.

Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday at county election board offices. Voting at normal polling places will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 9.

Duncan Public Schools: Voters will be making decisions on two different proposals. One is for $1.6 million to be spent on seven route buses, a couple of activity buses and on four Suburbans to be used to transport students to school, to games, to academic competitions and to field trip destinations.

The district also proposes raising $1.15 million to continue updating technology and technology infrastructure. Hau said money raised with passage of the bond proposal would be spent on Chrome Books to be issued to students and on desktop computers for teachers. Some also would be spent on computer software and on enhancing security at schools with cameras.

Cache Public Schools: Voters will decide on a $25,895,000 school bond issue to provide funding for many campus and transportation improvements and enhancements. Highlights include a new 12,000 square-foot high school STEM building with a seminar room, upgrades to all high school classrooms, including millwork, electrical, aesthetic, and other upgrades; and expansion and renovation of the band room. Both the STEM building and expanded band room will also include new safe rooms.

Also to be funded by the bond issue will be traffic-flow improvements to based on a study to reduce traffic congestion around school campuses and improve safety of students walking to and from school. The other items to be funded will include purchase of new textbooks, upgrades to the district's technology infrastructure through e-rate funds, and drainage improvements.