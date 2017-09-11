Early voting begins for school bond issues in Lawton, Geronimo

In-person absentee voting begins today for registered voters who plan to cast early ballots for bond issues proposed by Lawton and Geronimo public schools and for city government elections.

Voters in Lawton will be deciding the fate of a $99.5 million bond issue that will benefit Lawton Public Schools, while residents in west Lawton's Ward 8 will select a City Council representative. In Geronimo, residents will decide whether Geronimo Public Schools will receive two new bond issues and will select a candidate to fill the city's empty mayor's seat.

In-person absentee ballots may be cast at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th Street and C Avenue. Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, but while voters will enter the courthouse from the west secured entrance on Southwest 6th Avenue as usual today, they will have to enter the building from the north doors along Southwest C Avenue on Friday because air conditioning work that is being done will block the west entrance.

In addition, residents will not be allowed to park in the parking lot along the east side of the courthouse, east of Southwest 5th Street. Those voters will have to park along Southwest D or Southwest C avenues.

Voters who choose to vote by in-person absentee ballot do not need to state a reason, but they must sign an affidavit stating they will not vote on election day (Tuesday). Residents also must provide photo identification or a voter registration card before they can cast ballots.

Local Council race to be determined

In Lawton, the residents of Ward 8 will decide whether Incumbent Doug Wells or his challenger, former councilman Randy Warren, will serve as the council representative over the next three years. The winner of the Ward 8 election, along with the winners of the Wards 6 and 7 races, will be sworn into office Jan. 8.