Early preview runs Saturday through June 9

Southwest Oklahoma is invited to an early glimpse of the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center.

The aquarium, which has been under construction for nearly six years, will open to the public for the first time with an early preview event from Saturday through June 9. Doug Kemper, executive director, stressed that not everything is fully complete and there might be some hiccups along the way, but he wanted to give the public an opportunity to finally glimpse the region's exciting new tourist attraction.

"We've been inundated with calls from people asking when we're finally going to open," Kemper said. "We're not 100 percent there yet, but we decided let's go ahead and get it open for local residents while we work on putting the finishing touches for a grand opening shortly after."

The nearly 10,000-square-foot aquarium features seven galleries with 77 total tanks and species of fish and amphibians. Visitors will start in the gift shop and admissions area, where there will be numerous souvenirs, including T-shirts, posters and plush dolls for the kids, to purchase.

Once visitors enter the aquarium itself, they'll first walk into an area with numerous informative posters on the wall that give an idea of some of the history of the aquarium and the animals that reside within it. Kemper said people will be able to read about the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, an aquarium partner, and ichthyology, the study of fish, as well as some interesting facts about Oklahoma's waterways. A visit to the aquarium could be educational, as well as thrilling.