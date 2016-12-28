The eagle has landed

FLETCHER - A Comanche County man was visited by the nation's bird earlier this month.

Harvey Coombs and photographer friend Tom McGough were visiting outside the former's home near Fletcher about two weeks after Thanksgiving when they spotted a bald eagle resting peacefully on a branch of a tree near a lake on his property.

"I walk out there and I see that eagle sitting on the branch," Coombs said. "I've seen hawks and I've seen eagles. But that bird has a white head. It had to be a bald eagle."

McGough quickly set up his camera equipment on a tripod and snapped several shots of it before it took off from the branch and started circling the lake below. The two men watched as the eagle eyed its prey a group of small ducks and water hen that were resting on the water. They continued to watch as it took as many as five dives into the water coming up empty-clawed each time.

"I've never seen an eagle do anything like that before," Coombs said. "It hit that water like you'd see a pelican do. I could see through my binoculars, every time he started diving, those ducks would go under the water and they wouldn't get caught. They knew what that eagle was doing."

After several attempts, the dejected eagle flew off and hasn't been seen since. Coombs spoke to some of his neighbors, who all live in a sparsely populated area east of Fletcher, and none of them had seen a bald eagle in the area before, including someone who grew up there. This was the first time Coombs had ever seen one, and it could be the last.