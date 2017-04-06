Duncan's unemployment rate continues downward

DUNCAN - The mood was upbeat last week at a final breakfast gathering of members and supporters of the Duncan Chamber of Commerce and Industry before a break for the summer.

Chamber President Chris Deal offered an update on the local unemployment rate, which is continuing to trend downward after hitting more than 10 percent at the height of the economic downturn. The rate in April was 6.5 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Deal noted some increasing activity in local retail investment, including construction of new restaurants and renovation of the Chicken Express restaurant on U.S. 81. Duncan has more than 1.1 million square feet of retail space bordering on the town's main thoroughfare and an additional 250,000 square feet in the original downtown district, he said, and the perception of many in business is that the local outlook is brightening.

Deal noted that tax revenues, including oil and gas production taxes, are trending upward statewide. That's important for Stephens County from a revenue standpoint as well as from an employment standpoint, he said, because the county is the third-largest producer of oil and gas in Oklahoma. Duncan earned a little more than $1,050,000 in sales taxes in May, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

"The activity is becoming more positive in the oilfield and we're seeing more stability," Deal said, noting that despite the dim budget news that came out of the last legislative session at the Capitol, the unemployment rate in Oklahoma as a whole is lower than the unemployment rate nationwide.

Several dozen guests and representatives of businesses and organizations attended the breakfast, which was sponsored by Halliburton Employees Federal Credit Union. A new chamber member represented was Kimberly's Made in America, 910 W. Main, which features many Oklahoma-made products.

Chamber Chairman Pennye Slover offered some updates on upcoming calendar events in Duncan, including a legislative coffee planned for 7 a.m. June 9 at Cameron University-Duncan.

Other upcoming events mentioned included:

nDuncan Little Theatre's "35 years of DLT Memories" set Friday through June 11. It'll be a look back at 35 years of crowd favorite scenes and songs from DLT plays and musicals. Performances are planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday and June 10 and at 2 p.m. June 11. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, military members or students. Call 252-8331.