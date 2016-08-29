Duncan's new city manager gets busy

DUNCAN Duncan's new city manager has hit the ground running with plenty of meetings in her new community and she even won a ribbon for her pie at the Stephens County Free Fair.

"I came from Guymon and moved down here Aug. 10," Kimberly Meek said on Monday. "I had a 30-day notice required by my contract and the council in Guymon decided they didn't need me to stay for the 30 days, so I got to come a little earlier than I expected."

Her first day on the job in Duncan was Aug. 18, and the early arrival turned out well for the city because it's in the process of developing a budget for 2016-17.

"We are in the budget cycle and they had their first budget meeting on Saturday, Aug. 20, to discuss where we are right now in the capital budget and some of the things the department heads are looking at for next year in their capital requests, and that's a one-cent sales tax for capital improvements," Meek said.

She's met with all the department heads to discuss their operating budgets and their capital budgets. She's been going over the 2016 budget looking at revenues and expenses.