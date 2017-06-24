Duncan woman's paintings hang all over world

DUNCAN - Pat Holloway Dixon has been painting more than 40 years, longer than some people have been alive. She will celebrate her 86th birthday Wednesday, and she has no plans to stop doing her art anytime soon.

A few of her paintings will be on display in the Garis Gallery of the American West at Chisholm Trail Heritage, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, through July 4.

"I'm beginning to believe that I might not be famous," Dixon said with a smile. "I'm just now coming to terms that I will be anonymous. I paint because I want to have a little part of me remembered forever. ... I should hope that my eternity lies in the fact that I might have made a little difference in all the lives I have touched in my lifetime."

Her media are oils and watercolors and famous or not her paintings are hanging all over the world in countries such as South Africa, England, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Frank Richardson, former president of Shell Oil Co., owns three of Dixon's paintings.

She attended the Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha and studied art with teachers such as Mario Cooper, Ed Whitney, John Pike, Ruth Steincamp, Hugh Walkinshaw and Bennett Bradbury.

She began teaching because people asked her to teach them to paint and because she had studied with a number of fine artists and she wanted to pass that training on to others.

One of the classes she was most proud of was taught in the Houston area. A woman in one of her adult art classes persuaded Dixon to teach a watercolor class for her son, who had multiple sclerosis, and other members of his MS support group. Many of the students had limited use of their arms and legs; some were in wheelchairs and some walked with canes. They created some beautiful art, she said.

She lived in the Houston area about 13 years and taught all ages, starting with children ages 10-12, including students from South Africa. Other students have included people from Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, England and Wales.

She moved to Duncan in 1992 from Houston. She was the president of the Duncan Art Guild two or three times over the years and taught adult art classes in Duncan. Not long after she moved to Duncan, she had a studio in the basement of the old Wade Hotel and invited students who were in the fifth grade to come and paint with her.

She said the teachers chose which students could come. She painted a big ship and had the students paint items in the water underneath. Dixon said the students did a good job and some who were there may remember.

"Some painted fish and one painted a treasure box," Dixon said. "One of them painted a big, open shell."