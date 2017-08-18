Duncan woman faces neglect count

DUNCAN A ceramic marijuana pipe out in the open and old meth paraphernalia may be enough to put a 25-year-old Duncan woman in jail after she was charged with child neglect.

Nicole Dawn Burleson made her initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court charged with child neglect after former conviction of a felony, court records show. She received a 7-year deferred sentence in April after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance, according to court information.

An Aug. 8 visit from her parole officer led to the arrest. Edward Rohrobough stated in the court affidavit that he and another officer conducted a home visit to Burleson and while walking through the home found a pipe out on a nightstand. She admitted it was for pot. Her 2-year-old daughter was nearby on a bed.

Rohrobough said a clear plastic container also was found with a glass pipe used for smoking meth. Burleson said it was "old stuff" that she'd meant to throw away and asked the officer to "get rid of it." The pipes were taken for evidence along with other items found including eight small plastic baggies with meth residue and other smoking devices with residue.