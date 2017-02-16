Duncan teen accused of biting baby

A young Duncan mother accused of neglect and abuse of her two small children including biting one in the face while on drugs is in jail on $150,000 bond and looking at the possibility of life behind bars.

Kiarah Beard, 18, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with felony counts of child neglect and child abuse by injury, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison and, if convicted, she would have to serve 85 percent of the time, according to state statutes.

Duncan Police Detective Dustin Smith was contacted by a child welfare investigator with the Department of Human Services on Feb. 8, after she'd been with patrol officers the evening before on a possible child neglect case. The investigator told Smith she met with Beard, who appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant and proved difficult to speak with, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said Beard admitted to using various drugs and that she often used them in front of her two girls, one 19 months old and the other 7 months. Beard showed officers where she hid the drugs in the children's bedroom. The investigator said that at one time, "Beard began to frantically search the apartment for drugs, and at one point nearly injured (a child) with a mattress in the search," the affidavit states. Beard told officers that, if tested, she would test positive for cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and alcohol.

The investigators said the children were wearing dirty diapers and the older child had what appeared to be a bite mark on her cheek. Beard admitted to biting the girl intentionally and that she did so regularly. She also said she hadn't fed the children in "a number of days" and that often she left them alone, according to the affidavit. The girls were placed with their grandmother.

Patrol officers said they found Beard wandering around Elm Terrace Apartments, 206 E. Elm, after they were called by the property manager about the two children left unattended in an apartment. Beard told officers she fed the girls "sugar water, because it will make them fat like food," according to the affidavit. There was no formula or food for the children in the house. Beard told the investigator that she'd been feeding the girls sugar water for three days, although they had also eaten hot dogs and chicken.