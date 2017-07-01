Duncan solves water woes late Friday

DUNCAN City water woes were resolved late Friday evening after failure of the raw water pipeline from Waurika Lake forced the city to implement its most severe water restrictions.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Meeks said the city was pumping water from Lake Humphreys to satisfy current average demand of 2 million gallons per day.

She also said water restrictrictions will not be lifted until Waurika Lake comes back online, which is expected to take at least another 48 hours.

On Thursday City Manager Kimberly Meeks received information on imposition of water use restrictions from Alex Henry, public works director, and Scott Vaughn, city engineer. In accordance with city ordinances, the city was certified to be in Stage 5 conditions based on the failure of the raw water transmission equipment.

Stage 5 restrictions include a ban on most watering of lawns and washing of vehicles. Friday's snow and icy weather probably helped with the city's water conservation efforts.

Residents were also asked to use discretion on indoor consumption of water for laundering clothes and washing dishes."It's not really going to affect anyone's daily life," Mayor Ritchie Dennington said. "We ask that they run bigger loads of laundry and take shorter showers. We've got storage in water tanks to hold out at least three days. Citizens of Duncan have always been very helpful."

Dennington said there was a break in the water line that comes from Waurika Lake and city officials didn't anticipate a lengthy repair time.

"Normally in this situation, we switch to Lake Humphreys, but we took that line out to do modification," Dennington said.