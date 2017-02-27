Duncan senior citizens find their flow through tai chi

DUNCAN Seniors meet regularly for free tai chi classes at the Duncan Senior Citizens Center. Their movements are slow and flowing and they follow a routine developed to improve flexibility, strength, body awareness, coordination and concentration.

"Moving for Better Balance" is an exercise routine designed for seniors who have poor balance or a history of falling, or both.

"'Moving for Better Balance' is an excellent mind exercise as well as an exercise for the body," said Patsy Nixon, one of the instructors. "This program is for people of all abilities or limitations."

Instructors have been trained and certified by University of Oklahoma Medical Center Trauma Center and the state Health Department. Instructors for the classes at the senior center also include Kim Roberts and Marie Harden.

Betty Petty of Duncan said she has been participating in the tai chi class for about eight months.

"It's done a lot of good," she said. "My breathing is 100 percent better. I can see a difference in my balance. Sometimes I would almost fall at home. Since I've been doing tai chi, it helps with my balance. I think it's wonderful."