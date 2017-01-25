Duncan police: Store camera caught woman hitting child

A 25-year old Duncan woman sits in jail in lieu of $50,000 bond after she was charged with hitting a 4-month old child while attempting to assault the child's mother in the Wal-mart jewelry section.

Jessica Grover made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court, where she was charged with child abuse by injury, records indicate. She faces up to life in prison if convicted and would have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Duncan police began investigating Grover Dec. 29 after a woman reported the assault in the store's jewelry department. The woman said Grover said, "Hey, do you know me" and, after she said no, attacked her. She said she was unable to defend herself because her baby was in her arms. A blow aimed for the mom struck the child instead, according to court affidavit.

Detective William Fitzhugh said he watched the incident on the store's security video and it matched the woman's statement.

After saying "it is a horrible picture of herself," Grover admitted an image recorded by the security camer was of her. Grover said she has been harassed by her and that she was telling her to stop. She denied there was a fight despite several times being told it was captured on the security video. She said, "How can I assault her when she is harassing us?" and the detective explained that "harassment is words, an assault is when you touch somebody or hit somebody," the affidavit states. She continued to deny fighting the woman and asked to file a harassment report. Following a review of the evidence she was arrested.