Duncan museum remediation  set to begin

DUNCAN - Funding has been secured by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, and cleanup of the building that houses the Stephens County Historical Museum in Fuqua Park is expected to begin within a month.

"Once the project has begun, it should take approximately four months to complete," said Erin Hatfield, director of communications for the department.

The department is cleaning up the lead dust from the indoor firing range along with any lead-based paint and asbestos-containing material found in the building.

"Parts of the museum will be closed while being worked on," Hatfield said. "We are taking a phased approach to this so it won't all be closed at once. We are doing our best to work with the museum's schedule."

The museum will provide storage units necessary if there is not enough room in the garage areas to store displays, but the department anticipates being able to work around most of it, Hatfield said.

A cost estimate for the project has not been determined yet. The department is waiting for the contractor, Tec-An of Oklahoma City, and hopes to know more next week.