Duncan motorcyclist hurt after hitting deer

A 28-year-old Duncan was injured in an accident between his motorcycle and a deer on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at 9:43 p.m. on Osage Road approximately 0.4 mile west of Waterplant Road, or 2.4 miles east of Duncan.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob Mackey, Hurles Chase Anderson was westbound on Osage Road when the vehicle struck a deer that was in the roadway.

Anderson was taken to the Duncan hospital, where he was admitted in fair condition with head, internal and external trunk and arm and leg injuries.