Duncan men jailed for allegedly doing drugs with minors

Mon, 08/20/2018 - 11:14pm Scott Rains

A pair of Duncan men are in jail on $25,000 bond each after they were arrested Saturday morning for getting high with minors.

Leonard Frank Novotny, 38, and Jeremia Charles Lopez, 36, each made initial appearances Monday in Stephens County District Court where felony charges of contributing to the delinquency of minors were meted out, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

