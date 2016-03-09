Duncan, Marlow making progress

Mayors of Duncan and Marlow say their towns are moving with caution but still making progress on improvements as the Stephens County economy slumps.

Mayors Ritchie Dennington of Duncan and Brad Boles of Marlow spoke this week at a breakfast gathering of members and supporters of the Duncan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Both said job losses and declines in sales tax income have impacted government in their towns, but they said needs of residents are still being met and improvement projects undertaken.

"Tax revenues are down. We are having to watch our budget more closely," Boles said.

Whereas Marlow was able to take on some sizable projects in recent years, like interior renovation of its library and the addition of a new electrical substation, Boles said City Council members are now concentrating more on paying down debt and taking on smaller projects while still moving the town forward. As an example, he said Marlow has repaved streets on 12 blocks in the past year, and 10-12 blocks more are planned to be repaved each year in coming years. As previous capital improvement program debt is retired, he said, leaders are looking forward to gaining flexibility in planning for new improvements, thanks to extension of a penny sales tax agreed to by local voters last year.

In Duncan, Dennington said some work has been undertaken to improve conditions at local lakes after concerns were aired recently by residents about criminal activity and property not being maintained. Another expenditure approved by the Duncan City Council recently will allow for replacement of an automated weather station at the local airport, the mayor said.